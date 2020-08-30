Fishermen ready for deep sea fishing from tomorrow

After over-a-five-month holiday due to COVID-19 restrictions and the annual moratorium, deep sea fishing will resume in Mangaluru on September 1. It was re-launched in Udupi on August 20.

The State government lifting the 14-day mandatory home quarantine for those coming from other States has enabled fishing workers from outside the State to return to fishing here.

Mangaluru Trawl Boat Owners Association president Nitin Kumar told The Hindu that 20 % of about 75 % fishing workers from other States engaged in fishing here have returned now. They are mainly from Tamil Nadu and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. The workers have returned in private buses hired or arranged for by the boat owners.

25 % boats sailing out

Of the about 900 trawl boats in Mangaluru engaged in deep sea fishing, only about 25 % are expected to sail out on Tuesday as many workers from other States are yet to return, he said and added that workers from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand are yet to return. Of the about 1,200 fishing boats in Mangaluru, trawl boats are in a majority.

Fishermen and workers in the old port or fishing harbour in the city were on Sunday seen preparing the boats and nets to sail out on Monday night itself.

According to Mr. Kumar, trawl boats, each one of which with about eight to 10 fishermen, went deep into the sea spending about 10 to 11 days in fishing.

Deputy Director of Department of Fisheries in Dakshina Kannada P. Parshwanath said that stakeholders in fisheries have been apprised of the need to maintain social distancing at the old port to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once the marine catch arrived in the port, many transporters, wholesale and retail traders, exporter representatives thronged the port. “Only 30 % to 40 % boats are expected to sail out this month due to shortage of workers,” he said.