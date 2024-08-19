GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen in Mangaluru, Udupi perform ‘samudra puja’

Published - August 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, along with members of Tannirbhavi Mogaveera Mahasabha performing ‘samudra puja’ at Chitrapura beach in Mangaluru on Monday.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, along with members of Tannirbhavi Mogaveera Mahasabha performing ‘samudra puja’ at Chitrapura beach in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fishermen in Mangaluru and Udupi performed ‘samudra puja’ on Monday seeking divine blessing ahead of sailing out for fishing as the two-month fishing holiday ended in July.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, who took part in the puja organised by Tannirbavi Mogaveera Mahasabha at Chitrapura beach, wished people a safe fishing in the coming days. Fishermen should get enough catch during the season, he said.

In Udupi, puja was performed at Malpe Vadabhandehswara beach.

Fishermen offered milk, tender coconut to the sea, and prayed for protection from any calamities while fishing and also for abundant cath.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, and former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.