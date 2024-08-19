Fishermen in Mangaluru, Udupi perform ‘samudra puja’

Fishermen in Mangaluru and Udupi performed ‘samudra puja’ on Monday seeking divine blessing ahead of sailing out for fishing as the two-month fishing holiday ended in July.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, who took part in the puja organised by Tannirbavi Mogaveera Mahasabha at Chitrapura beach, wished people a safe fishing in the coming days. Fishermen should get enough catch during the season, he said.

In Udupi, puja was performed at Malpe Vadabhandehswara beach.

Fishermen offered milk, tender coconut to the sea, and prayed for protection from any calamities while fishing and also for abundant cath.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, and former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj were present on the occasion.