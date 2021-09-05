Fishermen have a rich catch of Pomfret in Udupi

Mangaluru

It weighed 1,300 kg totally and was worth over ₹4 lakh

Fishermen of some traditional boats in Udupi had a rich catch of the costly Pomfret fish totally weighing 1,300 kg on Friday. It was worth over ₹4 lakh as it cost ₹320 a kg in the market.

The catch near Thottam in Malpe was a pleasant surprise to a team of about 40 fishermen. Its proceeds were shared among the group members, led by Janardhan Thingalaya.

According to Mr. Thingalaya, who is also the president of Association of Traditional Boat Fishermen, Malpe, they resorted to a traditional method of fishing called ‘Kairampani’.

This method was in vogue before the entry of mechanised fishing boats. Some fishermen still have an attachment to this traditional type of fishing, he said.

A team of fishermen from Gangolli area had made such a huge catch of Pomfret fish around this time last year.