Fishermen forum wants BJP to field Pramod Madhwaraj from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency

January 29, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The All India Fishermen Association on Monday, January 29, said it wanted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to field former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj as its candidate for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing elections.

Association secretary Kishore D. Suvarna told reporters here that Mr. Madhwaraj has been the president of the Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha and Karnataka Karavali Fishermen Action Committee and the secretary of the National Fishermen Forum for many years. He has in-depth knowledge of issues concerning the fishing sector and the fishermen community.

Mr. Suvarna claimed that the BJP did not field candidates from the other backward classes in the 2019 general elections and that this is the right time to field Mr. Madhwaraj, an OBC, from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru to give representation to backward castes. Incumbent Lok Sabha members from the coast did not understand issues concerning fishermen and the fishing industry, because of which the fishing sector lacked modernisation.

A graduate, Mr. Madhwaraj can converse in Hindi and English too thereby helping effective resolution of issues at the Central level, particularly when the Union government has formed a separate department of fisheries. Hailing from a reputed family that is known for charity, Mr. Madhwaraj has maintained a clean image without there being any allegations of corruption. During his tenure as the fisheries Minister, the sector saw much development along with coastal tourism, Mr. Suvarna noted.

Asked what would be the stand of the Association if Mr. Madhwaraj was not given the BJP ticket, Mr. Suvarna said it would take the call at a suitable time.

Fishermen leaders Mohan Bengre, Anil Kumar Bokkapatna, Naveen Bangera, Bharath Kumar ullal and others were present.