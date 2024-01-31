GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishermen assaulted, robbed of catch mid-sea

January 31, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen in a purse seine boat allegedly assaulted fishermen on a deep sea trawl fishing boat, injuring three of them seriously and decamped with fish catch worth ₹2 lakh off Kaup coast on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the trawl boat was returning to the shore after catching fish about 10 nautical miles off Kaup shore. It had left Mangaluru fishing harbour on January 27. Parvathaiah, Kondaha, Raghuramaiah, Shivaraj, K. Sheenu, Elumalai, Chinnodu, and Raja, all from Andhra Pradesh and employed by one Mohammed Mustaf Basha of Mangaluru, were in the trawl boat.

The boat owner told the Kaup police that seven or eight fishermen out of about 20 in the purse seine boat, Hanuma Jyothi, allegedly barged into his boat claiming the former had destroyed the net spread by the latter in the sea. They assaulted trawl boat occupants, seriously injuring Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, and Raghuramaiah. The assailants took away 12 boxes of fish worth ₹2 lakh and four mobile phones from the trawl boat, the complainant said.

The Kaup police have registered a case.

