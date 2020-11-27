Fisherman hacked to death in Bokkapatna

He was among 15 who were partying

Following a heated exchange of words at a party, a 29-year-old fisherman was hacked to death in Karnal Garden of Bokkapatna on Wednesday night. The incident came to light after the body was discovered on Thursday morning.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Indrajit, a resident of Bokkapatna. He was in the list of rowdies maintained by the Mangaluru South Police in 2015.

The police said that Indrajit was among the 15 members who were partying during a Mehndi event in the Karnal Garden area. There were some heated exchanges among the 15 and Indrajit was assaulted. A search is on to find those involved in the crime, the police said.