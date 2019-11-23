Fisherman evacuated from boat for medical help

The Indian Coast Guard, in liaison with the Coastal Security Police, Malpe, evacuated a member of the crew of a fishing boat from Kerala while operating off Malpe for providing medical help on Saturday.
According to S.S. Dasila, Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka, the boat ‘Sreyalu’ reported that a crew member, Roopesh, was having chest pain. Later, he was shifted to the KMC Hospital in Manipal. He is reported to be stable, the Commander said in a release.
