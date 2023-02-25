HamberMenu
Fisherman drowns in sea

February 25, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old fisherman died after the country boat he was on board capsized near Hejamadi Kodi near Padubidri in Udupi district on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as Padmanabha Suvarna.

The police said Survana left for fishing with Dhiraj Bangera on the boat on Friday morning. Near the estuary, the boat capsized after it was hit by heavy waves. Suvarna and Bangera fell off. Bangera managed to swim back to the shore, while Suvarna drowned after getting struck in cross current.

Suvarna’s body was fished out from a few meters away from Hejamady Kodi, the police said.

