Fisherman dies as boat capsizes

May 22, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

A fisherman died after a boat capsized in the sea at Koteshwara in Udupi district on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Nagaraj Poojary, 28, a resident of Hale-Alive, near Koteshwara. Nagaraj Poojary is survived by his mother.

The boat, named Sri Kotilingeshwara, was owned by Raju Poojary. In addition to the boat’s owner and the deceased, there were three other fishermen on board.

While they were all engaged in spreading the net, a huge wave toppled the boat, and efforts to rescue Nagaraj were unsuccessful.