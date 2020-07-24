Fisheries skill development centre tobe set up under Smart City Mission

The College of Fisheries here and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) have entered into a memorandum of understanding for establishing a skill development in fisheries and safety training centre in the college at a total cost of ₹ 4.75 crore sanctioned by MSCL.

Of the total project cost, ₹ 2.4 crore has been demarcated to construct the skill development centre and ₹ 2.35 crore has been reserved for training programmes, according to professor and dean of the college A. Senthil Vel. The centre being taken up under Smart City Mission will come up in the technology wing of the college on the Hoige Baazar campus, he said in a release.

The foundation stone for constructing the training centre building was laid last month.

Training will be imparted to unemployed youth, school and college drop-outs and home- makers, primarily from the fishing and farming communities.

Training will be imparted in eight areas: aquarium fabrication, maintenance and propagation of ornamental fish; aquaponics/hydroponics integration with kitchen gardening; production of value-added fish products and promotion; advanced technology of fish preservation and its reward; utilisation of fish wastes for manure, SCUBA diving and snorkelling; modernisation and safeguarding of fishing boats and manual fish net making and mending.

Teachers from the college, private entrepreneurs, industrialists, scientists from different institutes and NGO representatives will impart the training.

Professor A.T. Ramachandra Naik and Assistant Professor Kumar Naik A.S. of the college had last year submitted a proposal to MSCL on establishing the centre.

Prof. Vel will be the director and Prof. Ramachandra Naik will be the nodal officer-cum-coordinator of the centre.