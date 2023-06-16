HamberMenu
Fisheries Minister directs officials to immediately attend to problem of sea erosion

June 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mankala S. Vaidya, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, held a meeting with district administration to discuss sea erosion issues with the Deputy Commissioners at DC office, in Mangaluru on Friday, June 16.

Mankala S. Vaidya, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, held a meeting with district administration to discuss sea erosion issues with the Deputy Commissioners at DC office, in Mangaluru on Friday, June 16. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport — Mankala S. Vaidya on Friday, June 16, directed officials concerned to immediately attend to sea erosion problems in Udupi district.

Funds are not an issue, he said, while asking officials to take all possible steps to curtain the erosion. He was talking to reporters after a review meeting of the department at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Udupi.

The fishermen and other poor people residing close to the seashore should not face problems any more because of the sea erosion. The government would be with those people to tackle the erosion problem as the rains might intensify soon and erosion could reoccur.

Mr. Vaidya further said the ‘duck-foot technology’ would be implemented in some places, including Maravanthe in Udupi district and that sea erosion issue would be taken seriously. Responding to a query on the requirement of fourth stage expansion of the Malpe Fishing Harbour, the Minister said he would take it forward.

