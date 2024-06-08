Fisheries Department to ask Fire Department to keep fire fighting vehicles ready during fishing holiday in Malpe

The Fisheries Department will ask the Fire and Emergency Services Department to keep fire fighting vehicles ready when thousands of deep-sea fishing vessels remain berthed at Malpe fishing harbour during the fishing holiday till July 31.

It will also prohibit movement of vehicles inside the harbour after 6 p.m. besides asking the Police Department to enhance night vigil in the harbour, said department Joint Director R. Vivek. He was chairing a meeting regarding preparations to ensure a safe fishing holiday attended by representatives of fishermen’s associations in Udupi on Thursday. The meeting also decided to deploy security guards at all diesel bunks in the harbour and keep the CCTV cameras in working condition.

Mr. Vivek said fishing vessel owners may undertake repair work of their boats using generators between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. after obtaining necessary permission from the department. Fishing vessels from other states may be allowed inside the harbour only in emergency conditions while they would not be allowed to off-load the catch.

Malpe Fishermen Association president Dayananda Suvarna noted that vessels worth crores of rupees lay berthed at the harbour during the fishing holiday and their safety should be ensured. While police patrol should be intensified, the fire fighting vehicles should be kept ready, he demanded.

Association Secretary Jagannath Kadekar, Traditional Fishing Boats Cooperative Society Secretary R.K. Gopal, Deep-Sea Trawl Boat Association President Subhash Mendon, officials from the police, Coastal Police and the Fire and Emergency Services Departments were present.

Caution to fishermen

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has cautioned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea till June 11. Squally weather with wind speed of 45 kmph, going up to 65 kmph was likely to be witnessed along and off the Karnataka Coast during the period, IMD said.

While the fishing holiday was applicable to mechanised and motorised boats with more than 10 HP engines, the holiday does not apply to traditional fishermen who use traditional boats and motorised boats with less than 10 HP engines.

