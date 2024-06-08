GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Fisheries Department to ask Fire Department to keep fire fighting vehicles ready during fishing holiday in Malpe

Published - June 08, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Department Joint Director R. Vivek (centre) chairing a meeting of stakeholders to ensure a safe fishing holiday at Malpe fishing harbor in Udupi. on June 6, Thursday.

Fisheries Department Joint Director R. Vivek (centre) chairing a meeting of stakeholders to ensure a safe fishing holiday at Malpe fishing harbor in Udupi. on June 6, Thursday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Fisheries Department will ask the Fire and Emergency Services Department to keep fire fighting vehicles ready when thousands of deep-sea fishing vessels remain berthed at Malpe fishing harbour during the fishing holiday till July 31.

It will also prohibit movement of vehicles inside the harbour after 6 p.m. besides asking the Police Department to enhance night vigil in the harbour, said department Joint Director R. Vivek. He was chairing a meeting regarding preparations to ensure a safe fishing holiday attended by representatives of fishermen’s associations in Udupi on Thursday. The meeting also decided to deploy security guards at all diesel bunks in the harbour and keep the CCTV cameras in working condition.

Mr. Vivek said fishing vessel owners may undertake repair work of their boats using generators between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. after obtaining necessary permission from the department. Fishing vessels from other states may be allowed inside the harbour only in emergency conditions while they would not be allowed to off-load the catch.

Malpe Fishermen Association president Dayananda Suvarna noted that vessels worth crores of rupees lay berthed at the harbour during the fishing holiday and their safety should be ensured. While police patrol should be intensified, the fire fighting vehicles should be kept ready, he demanded.

Association Secretary Jagannath Kadekar, Traditional Fishing Boats Cooperative Society Secretary R.K. Gopal, Deep-Sea Trawl Boat Association President Subhash Mendon, officials from the police, Coastal Police and the Fire and Emergency Services Departments were present.

Caution to fishermen

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has cautioned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea till June 11. Squally weather with wind speed of 45 kmph, going up to 65 kmph was likely to be witnessed along and off the Karnataka Coast during the period, IMD said.

While the fishing holiday was applicable to mechanised and motorised boats with more than 10 HP engines, the holiday does not apply to traditional fishermen who use traditional boats and motorised boats with less than 10 HP engines.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / fishing industry / safety of citizens / fire / weather / police / sea level rise

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.