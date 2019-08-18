Mangaluru

Fisheries college deputes five teams to assess flood damage in DK

A. Senthil Vel, Dean, College of Fisheries, interacting with team members in Mangaluru on Saturday.

A. Senthil Vel, Dean, College of Fisheries, interacting with team members in Mangaluru on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

They will visit Mangaluru, Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia taluks

The College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, has deputed five teams to assess the damage to livestock and fisheries in the recent floods and heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada.

A. Senthil Vel, Dean of the college, flagged off the teams on Saturday.

The teams will visit Mangaluru, Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia taluks, Mr. Vel said.

The teams will be aided by S.R. Somashekar, Head, Economics and Extension, Department of Fisheries at the college and they will work in coordination with the Department of Animal Husbandry.

The assessment report and recommendations of the teams will be submitted by the college to the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFS) on a weekly basis. The Dean of the college will monitor the activities of the college, a release from the college said.

