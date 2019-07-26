Fisheries Act to be amended to ensure sustainable fishing

Director of Fisheries Ramakrishna on Thursday said that the State government is in the process of amending the Karnataka Marine Fisheries (Regulation) Act on the lines of a law in Kerala to make legislation comprehensive and ensure sustainable fishing activities along the coast.

Speaking at the inauguration of Marine Fisheries Improvement Project organised by Asian Fisheries Society, Indian Branch, in association with his department, Mr. Ramakrishna said that over-exploitation of marine aquaculture was responsible for dwindling fish catch in the recent years. The amendments may come through any time, he added.

The Kerala Act that was amended in 2017, he said, was lauded as a comprehensive one in ensuring sustained marine fishing. The Union government too is thinking of bringing out a uniform law, he added.

Besides reducing the engine capacity of fishing vessels that are involved in close-shore fishing (up to 12 nautical miles) to sub-200 hp, the Kerala amendment caps the length of these vessels to sub-20 m. It mandates boat building yards and fishing gear manufacturers to be registered with the department to achieve uniformity.

Stating that oceans are not Akshaya Patras from where one can expect unlimited catch, Mr. Ramakrishna pointed out that marine life cannot be replenished with human intervention unlike in inland fishing. As such, sustainable fishing is the only way out to ensure that quality and cheap food continues to be available to people, particularly the poor.

The concern is with purse seine boats which indulge in pelagic fishing, he said. Though no fresh license was issued post-1988 pegging their numbers in the State to less than 300, more than 700 such unauthorised vessels are in operation, he said and added that mere law could not ensure sustainable fishing.

All stakeholders should work cohesively to preserve marine life for the future generation, he said.

Mechanised fishing that started in the 1970s has grown manifolds over the years affecting marine life, he said and added that over 4,000 mechanised vessels are working in the coast in the State. The government had paid ₹ 248 crore subsidy to the sector last year, including ₹ 120 crore for diesel, he said. The Sustainable Development Goal-14 report had recommended streamlining subsidy based on the income of fishermen to discourage excessive fishing, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

Dean of College of Fisheries A. Senthil Vel, Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa, society secretary P. Keshavanath and others were present.