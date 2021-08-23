Fish stall set on fire in Uppinangady

MANGALURU

23 August 2021 20:54 IST

The Uppinangady Police have registered a case against unknown people on the charge of of mischief by fire and criminal intimidation after a fresh fish stall was set on fire in the early hours of Monday.

Anil Kumar Shetty, resident of Uppinangady, has, in his complaint to the police, said that he is running a fresh fish selling stall at Subrahmanya Cross near Uppinangady. Unknown people set his shop on fire after dousing it with petrol between 1.30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Monday. Two refrigerators, eight fish trays, weighing machine and fresh fish got burnt in the incident causing a loss of around ₹1.4 lakh, he said.

Mr. Shetty said that earlier, a few people had threatened him not to undertake fish vending. The police are investigating.

Advertising

Advertising

Rider dies

Sharan Shetty, riding a scooter, died of injuries after he hit a truck parked near Mulur in Udupi district on Sunday. In his complaint to Kaup Police, truck driver Sangappa, resident of Kalghatgi, said that he had parked the sugar-laden truck on the flanks of NH 66 at Mulur to have lunch. When he was checking tyres after lunch, along with his cleaner Ashok, Shetty riding the scooter hit the truck and suffered injuries on the head. Though the complainant took him to Udupi government hospital, he was declared dead. Kaup Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Fisherman dies

A fisherman died after accidentally falling into the Arabian Sea from a fishing boat in Byndoor Police limits on Sunday morning. In his complaint to the police, Pramod, resident of Tarapathy, said that he and four fishermen had set on sail on Divya Ganesh Rani Bale, a boat that belonged to Manjunath Kharvi of Uppunda early Sunday morning.

When the boat was sailing off Tarapathy, it tilted due to high waves during which time Ramadas Kharvi (58) fell into the Sea. While fellow fishermen pulled him onto the boat, he was in an unconscious state and was declared dead when taken to the Byndoor community health centre. Byndoor Police have registered a case.