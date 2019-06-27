Fish kill in Hejamadi may be due to discharge of effluents, says team of scientists

The recent fish kill in Hejamadi along the Kamini could be due to the possible discharge of effluents and unscientific construction of a bridge, according to the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru.

A. Senthil Vel, professor and dean of the college, said on Wednesday that a team of the college visited the site for a study. It comprised scientists Lakshmipathi M.T. and Girisha S.K., Rakesh, Senior Research Fellow, and Amogh, Junior Research Fellow.

They found that the river joining the sea at Hejamadi was stagnating along the coast.

The stagnation is on account of unscientific construction of a hume pipe-based bridge along the coast whose level is higher than the water level thereby preventing the free flow of the river water into the sea.

The visiting scientists also discussed with the local panchayat people who agreed that the construction of the bridge is very unscientific and should have been at least three metres below the present level which would have enabled water to flow into the sea.

The stagnation of water is leading to depletion of oxygen, concentration of toxic material and thereby, fish kill, Mr. Vel said in a release.

Further, the team has carried out preliminary analysis of the water and is of the opinion that based on the colour, sediment, dead fish, there could be a possibility of discharge of effluents from nearby units and release of certain pollutants into the water.

The visiting team saw several dead fish, including small juvenile fish, indicating that there has been an increase in toxicity and total depletion of oxygen in water. The team collected sediments from various locations and is carrying out a detailed study in laboratories in the college with regard to water, sediments and dead fish to ascertain the cause of fish kill, Mr. Vel said.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned may examine into the various constructions at the site to know if the works are being taken up as per the Coastal Regulatory Zone notification norms or any other environmental norms, as these are being constructed in an unscientific manner that are impacting the coastal environment, the release said.