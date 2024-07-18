ADVERTISEMENT

First Vice-Chancellor of MAHE and senior cardiac surgeon M. V. Sankaran Valiathan passes away in Manipal

Published - July 18, 2024 10:29 am IST - MANGALURU

He was an alumnus of the Medical College Thiruvananthapuram and held fellowships from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, England, and Canada

Senior cardiac surgeon Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valiathan, who was the first Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), passed away in Manipal on July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and senior cardiac surgeon Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valiathan passed away in Manipal on July 17 at 9.14 p.m. He was 90. Dr. Valiathan is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

His career included significant contributions to cardiac surgery and medical technology. He was an alumnus of the Medical College Thiruvananthapuram and held fellowships from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, England, and Canada.

Dr. Valiathan was instrumental in establishing the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute in Thiruvananthapuram and served as its Professor and Director of Cardiac Surgery for 20 years. His innovative work in developing medical devices, such as the disposable blood bag and the tilting disc heart valve, laid the foundation for India’s medical devices industry.

He was the Vice-Chancellor of MAHE from 1993. Under his leadership, MAHE expanded its academic programmes and significantly increased its research output. He was instrumental in fostering an environment that encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration and international partnerships, enhancing the global reputation of the institution.

Dr. Valiathan received the Padma Shri in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2005.

He was also the recipient of Dr. B. C. Roy National Award, the Hunterian Professorship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the Chevalier of the Order of Palmes Académiques from the French government, the Dr. Samuel P. Asper Award for International Medical Education from Johns Hopkins University, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Medical Association.

