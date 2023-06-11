First-time travellers under Shakthi scheme happy over saving money

June 11, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Three days ago, Shamshuddunissa from Nelamangala had come with her three relatives, Mumintaj, Abhinabhi and Rasheedab, and her neighbour Pyarijan to Ullal Dargah. On Sunday afternoon, all the five decided to return to Nelamangala. Instead of catching an evening train, they came to the KSRTC bus stand at Bejai to board the afternoon bus.

“At the bus stand, we came to know about the launch of free rides for women in KSRTC buses. By taking the express bus, each of us are saving ₹370. This is a good amount of savings. Whosoever has initiated this scheme, may they live happily,” Ms. Shamshuddunissa said. The five women later left to Nelamangala in the Mangaluru-Bengaluru express bus at 2 p.m.

The five women were among the women passengers who availed the free bus travel facility under the Shakthi scheme on Sunday.

Kenchavva, from Kakola, near Ranebennur, had come with her daughter and father-in-law on Saturday to admit her daughter to Class 8 in a school in Mangaluru. She was in the express bus bound to Ranebennur. “I hope the State government will continue this scheme for 5 years. It will be good if the Union government too contributes to this scheme,” she said.

On saving ₹450 as ticket charge per head, Ms. Kenchavva said: “It’s is not that we travel a lot as the government has made it free. We travel only when it is needed,” she said.

Savita, who was waiting for the express bus to Bengaluru at the KSRTC bus stand, said the new scheme has given freedom for women to travel freely. Rakshita, from Harohalli in Bengaluru, who was returning with her son after a short trip to Mangaluru, said it will be good if the government extends this scheme to men, who commute daily in the bus for work.

Launching the Shakti scheme at the KSRTC bus stand, Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the scheme is meant to empower women. The savings from travel will help women manage households and other expenses of her family. In the coming days there will be more footfall of women to pilgrimage centres in Karnataka.

Affirming commitment of the government in fulfilling all the five guarantees, Mr. Rao said all the five guarantees will be implemented in the next three months.