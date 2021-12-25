First test finds man from city negative for Omicron

A 27-year-old man from the city, who was found positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant after his return from Ghana, has been found negative for COVID-19 in the first RT-PCR test done on Friday. The result of the second RT-PCR test will be available on Saturday.

The man, who returned to the city on December 16 via Dubai, underwent rapid test that showed him positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and was kept in isolation at the Government Wenlock Hosptial. The genomic study of his sample showed on Thursday that he was infected by Omicron.

As per the protocol for Omicron, an RT-PCR test each will be done on ninth and 10th day of isolation and released if both tests show patients negative for COVID-19. After being discharged from hospital, patients are advised to be under home quarantine for seven days, said District COVID Nodal Officer H. Ashok.

Dr. Ashok said that 17 primary contacts of the 27-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada have tested negative for COVID-19 and are quarantined. Reports of RT-PCR test carried out on the eighth day of their quarantine on Thursday are awaited, he said.

33 new cases

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada on Friday reported 20 new COVID cases, which includes two students who are primary contacts of COVID-19 patients. With 14 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 166. Test positivity rate was put at 0.28%.

In Udupi district, 13 new cases were reported of which 12 patients are from Udupi taluk and one from Kundapur taluk. While 12 patients are in home isolation, one patient is in the designated care centre. With four patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 37.