First responders’ training held in Udupi

May 31, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi police, in association with KMC Manipal’s Centre for Clinical and Department of Emergency Medicine, held first responders’ training workshop for traffic police and drivers at the TMA Pai hall in Udupi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay said the workshop will equip traffic police and drivers with skills to effectively respond during emergencies. Traffic police and drivers play an important role in ensuring public safety on roads, he said.

MAHE Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences) Sharath K. Rao, and Manipal Kasturba Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Avinash Shetty also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the workshop, participants received training in areas, namely first-aid techniques, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, accident management, and other essential skills crucial for immediate response in road accidents and emergency situations. Participants had interaction with professionals, who shared best practices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT