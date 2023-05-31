First responders’ training held in Udupi

May 31, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi police, in association with KMC Manipal’s Centre for Clinical and Department of Emergency Medicine, held first responders’ training workshop for traffic police and drivers at the TMA Pai hall in Udupi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay said the workshop will equip traffic police and drivers with skills to effectively respond during emergencies. Traffic police and drivers play an important role in ensuring public safety on roads, he said.

MAHE Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences) Sharath K. Rao, and Manipal Kasturba Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Avinash Shetty also spoke.

As part of the workshop, participants received training in areas, namely first-aid techniques, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, accident management, and other essential skills crucial for immediate response in road accidents and emergency situations. Participants had interaction with professionals, who shared best practices.