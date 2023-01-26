First Material Recovery Facility of Dakshina Kannada becomes operational

January 26, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The first Material Recovery Facility (MRF) of Dakshina Kannada set up for segregating dry waste collected from gram panchayats became operational in Tenka Edapadavu village, near Moodbidri, on Thursday, January 26.

It was inaugurated by Energy, Kannada and Culture and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar.

The dry waste segregated at the facility is sent for recycling and use in cement factories and power generation units.

The facility processes every day about 10 tonnes of dry waste collected from 51 gram panchayats in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Moodbidri and Mulky taluks of the district. The facility is located in a shed spread across 10,000 square foot. Machinery namely conveyor belt, bailing machine, pellet truck have been installed. Dry waste will be brought from villages in the 7-tonne capacity Swachh Vanihi vehicle, which has been given by Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. A way bridge has also been installed at the site.

The MRF has been jointly set up by Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and Edapadavu Gram Panchayat using funds under Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said the MRF facilities are being set up to effectively deal with dry waste. There was initial resistance from residents for these facilities. The MRF is now functioning well and it is providing employment to local youth. One MRF is located next to his residence in Karkala of Udupi district, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said the Tenka Edapadavu MRF is the second MRF that has got operational in Karnataka. MRFs will shortly start operational in Narikombu, Kedambady and Ujire in Dakshina Kannada, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said each of the three new MRFs, which are coming up in the district, will handle 5 tonnes of dry waste daily.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty also spoke.