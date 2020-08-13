First Kuwait Airways flight lands in Mangaluru under Air Bubble pact

A Kuwait Airways flight landed at the airport here early on Thursday for the first time under the Air Bubble agreement. The flight had 118 passengers and eight crew. The Airports Authority of India, Mangaluru Airport, said in a tweet that the flight landed at 2.55 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the “transport bubbles” or “air travel arrangements” are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services as regular international flights have been suspended as a result of COVID-19.

The agreement, between India and other identified countries, was to lift stranded passengers both to and from India. Under this arrangement, the airlines of both the signatory countries will be permitted to fly passengers both ways under relaxed entry restrictions.