First electric loco-hauled goods train runs from Panambur

12 April 2021 00:45 IST

After the electrification of Panambur Yard, the first electric loco (AC Loco)-hauled freight train operated on the stretch on Sunday. The train left the yard at 7.05 p.m.

The goods train having 21 covered wagons, carried 1,820 tonnes of neem-coated urea from Mangaluru Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) to West Hill, Kozhikode, Kerala, said a release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway.

The electrification of the Panambur Goods Yard was completed last month at a cost of ₹8 crore. Followed by this, electrification of New Mangalore Port (NMPT) would be taken up next week.

