First cruise vessel of the season calls on New Mangalore Port

November 28, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
MS EUROPA 2, the first cruise ship of this season with 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta (EUROPE) was berthed at New Mangalore Port on November 28, in Mangaluru.

MS EUROPA 2, the first cruise ship of this season with 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta (EUROPE) was berthed at New Mangalore Port on November 28, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MS EUROPA 2 arrived from Mormugao Port in Goa and will sail to Kochi as the next port of call. 

MS EUROPA 2 arrived from Mormugao Port in Goa and will sail to Kochi as the next port of call.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

New Mangalore Port on Monday, welcomed the first cruise ship of the current cruise season – “MS EUROPA 2” – that was berthed at Berth No. 4 after a gap of two years.

A release from NMP Authority here said MS EUROPA 2, sailing under the flag of Malta (Europe), carried 271 passengers and 373 crew members. With a length of 224.38 mt and width of 29.99 mts, the 42,830 gross tonnage capacity vessel was having 6.3 mt draught.

MS EUROPA 2 arrived from Mormugao Port in Goa and will sail to Kochi as her next port of call. NMPA Chairman A.V. Ramana directed the officials to make all arrangements for the comfortable arrival and stay of tourists so that they could have a good experience of the Karnataka coast.

NMPA’s International cruise terminal was decked up to welcome of cruise passengers while arrangements were made for medical screening. As many as 11 immigrations and four customs counters were set. Six coaches of bus and cars and 15 prepaid taxis, were kept ready for the passengers. A meditation centre was also set up by Department of AYUSH while cultural programmes portraying the Indian mythology were performed for passengers’ experience.

Tourists visited various points in and around Mangaluru, including St. Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, Karkala Gomateshwara statue, Moodbidri 1000 Pillar Temple and other places. After savoring the ethnic tradition and cultural experience, they embarked back to the ship that sailed at 3 p.m. towards Kochi.

