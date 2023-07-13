First CII Karnataka Ports Conference in city on July 14

July 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the first edition of CII Karnataka Ports Conference 2023 here on July 14.

The theme of the conference to be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta from 9.30 a.m. is ‘Ports- Backbone of Indian Economy and Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

The conference will highlight the crucial role that ports play in the Indian economy by promoting the maritime sector, developing trade, and driving overall economic growth towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, a release issued by Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, Chairman, CII Mangaluru chapter said.

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is playing a crucial role in the economic development of the region and the country. The port’s economic significance extends beyond trade as it generates employment opportunities, attracts investments, and supports industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics. Additionally, the port promotes coastal shipping, offering cost-effective and eco-friendly transportation options for cargo movement along the Indian coastline, the release said.

The conference will bring together key stakeholders from the NMPA, Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Department of Infrastructure and Department of Ports and Inland Water Transport, exporters and importers, logistic providers, railways to discuss and deliberate on the strategies for building and strengthening regional connectivity and facilitating socio-economic development in the region, Mr. Kalbhavi said.

Some of the key speakers are Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, chairman, CII Karnataka State Council and MD, Kennametal India Ltd; N. Venu, vice-chairman, CII Karnataka State Council and MD and CEO India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy India Limited; Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, chairman, NMPA; Harikumar A, Chief Executive Officer, Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd.; Mohammad Dawood Sait, president, Indian Marine Ingredients Association, M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada.