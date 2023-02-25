First batch of Coastal Security Police personnel complete training

February 25, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The first batch of 25 Coastal Security Police (CSP) personnel on Saturday, completed their two-week training on different skills related to coastal security policing at the newly-formed CSP training institute, off Malpe Fishing Harbour, in Udupi.

These policemen, who are deputed to CSP from other police units, have undergone training in sea swimming, anchoring boats, marine navigation, emergency rescue, coastal policing and other skills related to coastal security policing.

This training was earlier provided at National Academy of Coastal Policing in Okha in Gujarat. The new institute, which is set up in the premises of CSP headquarters, has now started to train the personnel. The training is conducted by officers from Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Border Security Force (Naval Wing).

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Deputy Inspector General P.K. Mishra said coastal security can be effectively maintained if the CSP personnel put into practice the skills they have learnt during training sessions. Clear communication with other security agencies and good idea of operational details will help CSP personnel handle challenges they face while at sea.

Mr. Mishra said the Coast Guards will provide necessary assistance for providing further training to the CSP personnel.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna said the CSP Institute will train personnel from Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, and other government personnel for disaster management duties. People can do certificate course on disaster management at the institute.

CSP Superintendent of Police Abdul Ahad was present.

