ADVERTISEMENT

First batch of Coastal Security Police personnel complete training

February 25, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Coast Guards Commander Deputy Inspector General P.K. Mishra presented certificates to first batch of Coastal Security Police (CSP) personnel who underwent training on coastal security mechanism at the newly-formed CSP training institute in the premises of CSP headquarters, off Malpe fishing harbour, in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The first batch of 25 Coastal Security Police (CSP) personnel on Saturday, completed their two-week training on different skills related to coastal security policing at the newly-formed CSP training institute, off Malpe Fishing Harbour, in Udupi.

These policemen, who are deputed to CSP from other police units, have undergone training in sea swimming, anchoring boats, marine navigation, emergency rescue, coastal policing and other skills related to coastal security policing.

This training was earlier provided at National Academy of Coastal Policing in Okha in Gujarat. The new institute, which is set up in the premises of CSP headquarters, has now started to train the personnel. The training is conducted by officers from Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Border Security Force (Naval Wing).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Coast Guard Commander Deputy Inspector General P.K. Mishra said coastal security can be effectively maintained if the CSP personnel put into practice the skills they have learnt during training sessions. Clear communication with other security agencies and good idea of operational details will help CSP personnel handle challenges they face while at sea.

Mr. Mishra said the Coast Guards will provide necessary assistance for providing further training to the CSP personnel.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna said the CSP Institute will train personnel from Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, and other government personnel for disaster management duties. People can do certificate course on disaster management at the institute.

CSP Superintendent of Police Abdul Ahad was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US