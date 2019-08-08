The Brindavana of Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of Shiroor Mutt, who passed away on July 19, 2018, was set up at the Moola Shiroor Mutt at Shiroor village in Udupi district on Wednesday. The first aradhane of Lakshmivara Tirtha was also held at the moola mutt.

A press release issued here by the mutt said that elaborate rituals marked the Brindavana Pratishte and aradhane. The punyahavachana, pavamana homa and viraja homa were held. After that, abhishekam was performed to the Brindavana with punyakalashas. This was followed by a special puja to the Brindavana.

Meanwhile, the annual abhisheka and panchamrita abhishekam were performed for Lord Vittala, Lord Pattabhirama, Lord Narasimha and Lord Mukhyaprana at the moola mutt. All the rituals were held under the guidance of Padigaru Srinivasa Tantri, Dewan of Sode Mutt.

The 3.8-ft-high Brindavana was constructed at a cost of ₹ 32,000. There is an image of a seer in deep meditation at the centre of the Brindavana. A tulsi sapling has been planted on the top of the Brindavana. The Brindavana was sculpted by Shivakumar and his team from Karkala under the guidance of Yellur Vishnumurthy Bhat. As part of the aradhane, the development of navagraha vana and srigandha vana was launched on Wednesday. Medicinal plants were distributed to devotees.

Anna santharpane was organised at Rajangana in Udupi at noon by the Paryaya Palimar Mutt as part of the aradhane of Lakshmivara Tirtha.