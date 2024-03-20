Firms taking electoral bonds as quid pro quo to raids is not yet established: Karnik

March 20, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

There is nothing to attribute the purchase of electoral bonds by firms to raids by the Enforcement Directorate and other Central investigation agencies, said Bharatiya Janata Party State spokesperson Ganesh Karnik in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Taking to reporters, Mr. Karnik said issuance of electoral bonds is as per a Bill brought in by the Central government, which is a step towards systematising election funding that was dominated by black money. Maintaining secrecy of donors was part of the Bill.

Firms have purchased bonds and parties have encased it. The BJP has encashed more than ₹6,000 crore of bonds, while opposition parties have encashed ₹14,000 crore of bonds. There is nothing so far to link purchase of bonds by firms to raids by Central investigation agencies, he said. “The Supreme Court is looking into the issue. It’s sub judice. I do not like to anything more,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the open expression of discontentment by senior State party leaders over the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Karnik said the party is confident of setting right this initial reactions of dissatisfaction.

Mr. Karnik said voters will vote in favour of Narendra Modi’s development agenda and will not fall for un-executable promises of the Congress government in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.