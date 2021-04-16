Fire safety drill in Udupi

Personnel from Fire and Emergency Services taking part in a drill to create awareness on fire safety at Udupi Railway Station on Thursday.

Mangaluru

16 April 2021 00:38 IST

The Fire and Emergency Services Department in association with Konkan Railway Corporation conducted a fire safety drill at Udupi Railway Station on Thursday.

The safety drive meant to highlight prevention of fire and the proper procedure of using a fire extinguisher was conducted as per instructions of District Fire Officer Vasanth Kumar, said a communiqué.

Leading Fireman M. Keshav and his team conducted the exercise.

Advertising

Advertising

KRCL area officer Rajesh Shetty, RPF Inspector Santhosh, Senior Section Engineer Vinod and others were present.

As many as 35 personnel participated in the exercise even as passengers of the Matsyagandha and Madgaon trains witnessed it.