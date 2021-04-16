Mangaluru

Fire safety drill in Udupi

Personnel from Fire and Emergency Services taking part in a drill to create awareness on fire safety at Udupi Railway Station on Thursday.  

The Fire and Emergency Services Department in association with Konkan Railway Corporation conducted a fire safety drill at Udupi Railway Station on Thursday.

The safety drive meant to highlight prevention of fire and the proper procedure of using a fire extinguisher was conducted as per instructions of District Fire Officer Vasanth Kumar, said a communiqué.

Leading Fireman M. Keshav and his team conducted the exercise.

KRCL area officer Rajesh Shetty, RPF Inspector Santhosh, Senior Section Engineer Vinod and others were present.

As many as 35 personnel participated in the exercise even as passengers of the Matsyagandha and Madgaon trains witnessed it.

