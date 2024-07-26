Fire on international cargo ship: Coastal districts asked to take precautions due to oil spill threat

Though the Indian Coast Guard has brought under control the fire onboard MV Maersk Frankfurt container vessel, about 40 nautical miles from Mangaluru, it has asked the Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada district administrations to take precautions against a possible oil spill from the ship.

The fire was noticed in the cargo vessel bound for Sri Lanka from Mundra port in Gujarat on July 19. The vessel is carrying hazardous goods. The Coast Guard Karnataka dispatched Sachet, Sujeet and Samarth vessels to contain the fire. The Advanced Light Helicopter and Samudra Prahari Pollution control vessel were also pressed into service.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officers have conveyed to the district officials that they have put off the fire. Except one crew member who is missing, all the others in the vessel have been rescued. The container vessel is presently in a stable condition. A team from the SMITH Salvage firm are at the spot to salvage the vessel. Another team of experts from the U.A.E. is expected to join the salvaging team on July 28. The steering and navigation systems of the container vessel were working fine, the ICG officials have said.

At a meeting held on July 22 at the Coast Guard Karnataka office at Panambur in Mangaluru, Coast Guard Deputy Inspector General P.K. Mishra asked the officials from three coastal districts to take precautions to deal with a possible oil spill. While the district officials said they will take necessary steps, they have asked the Coast Guards to ensure that the container vessel moves further away from the Karnataka coast.

Assurance from DC

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, in a release, said there was nothing for people on Mangaluru Coast to be anxious about as the container vessel was more than 30 nautical miles away from the coast. The district administration is ready to tackle any possible eventuality with the help and guidance of Coastal Security Police and New Mangalore Port, he stated.