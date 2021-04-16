Mangaluru

Fire destroys files at Income Tax office

Fire broke out in a part of the Income Tax Department in the Central Revenue building in Attavar here on Thursday morning damaging files.

According to the police, the fire was noticed in the air conditioner duct of the TDS section of the Income Tax Department. It was reported at around 10 a.m. Many files kept in section were burnt. The impact of the fire damaged the switch board and a few other appliances in the adjoining room. The fire was put out at around 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, in another case, an electrical short circuit led to a fire accident at a hypermart in Ballalbagh in the early hours of Thursday. Fire and Emergency Services personnel put out the fire at around 2 a.m., the personnel said.

