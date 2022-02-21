Fire breaks out in cement factory at Wadi

Thick smoke triggers panic among residents in nearby villages

A fire broke out at the ACC Cement Factory at Wadi in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Monday triggering panic among not just workers inside the factory but also residents nearby as the thick smoke covered the sky for a while. However, no casualty was reported.

As per sources in the factory, a clinker cooling mechanism broke down resulting in the conveyor belt meant for transporting hot clinker made of limestone, coal, manganese, gypsum and other material to a silo, catching fire.

As the fire spread, the workers panicked and ran for safety. The thick smoke being emitted by the fire covered the sky over the factory triggering panic among residents in nearby villages, including Ingalagi, Kundanur, Chamanur, Halakarti, Kamarawadi, Konchur and Balavadagi.

A panic-stricken administrative staff rushed to the spot. The factory’s fire fighters stationed inside the premises also rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A detailed examination is on. The sources said that valuable equipment and machines were destroyed in the fire.