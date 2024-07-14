GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire breaks out at fish processing unit in MSEZ

Published - July 14, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in a fish processing unit under the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) on Sunday, July 14, gutting materials stored in the cold storage of the unit.

According to Dakshina Kannada District Fire Officer Mohammed Nawaz, the fire broke out in the unit of Authentic Ocean Treasure, which had been shut down for the last month, at 1.30 p.m. Six fire tenders from MSEZ, MRPL, and GMPL rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Two fire tenders from Fire and Emergency Services also joined soon after. It took nearly three hours to douse it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santosh Kumar said it has been reported that the fire was caused because of short circuit in the unit. The incident did not cause any harm to employees as there were none working in the unit at the time of incident. Mr. Kumar said Department of Factories and Boilers and Fire and Emergency Services have been asked to submit a report on fire safety and other mandatory compliances of the unit.

