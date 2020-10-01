Fire breaks out at Bank of Baroda branch at Balmatta

Five air conditioners (ACs), one computer, a cash counting machine and a few documents were burnt after a fire broke out at a branch of the Bank of Baroda near Roopa Hotel in Balmatta here on Wednesday. According to a complaint filed by the branch manager with the Mangaluru North Police, the fire was a result of an electrical short circuit near an AC, which was among the five ACs that was working all through the night. The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. The police said that it took nearly an hour for the Fire and Emergency Services personnel to put off the fire.
In another fire incident here on Wednesday morning, five motorcycles parked by the roadside were gutted near the C.V. Nayak Hall.
