ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at legacy waste site in Pachchanady

January 06, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at Pachchanady garbage dump yard in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Fire broke out at the legacy waste site of Mangaluru City Corporation in Pachchanady on the outskirts of the city on Friday afternoon. Nearly 15 fire tenders and 150 personnel were deployed to put off the fire.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the fire got self ignited and smoke was noticed around 1.45 p.m. at the lower portion on a part of legacy waste. Following heavy wind, it spread across the legacy waste site area. There is no human casualty as a result of the fire, he said.

District Fire Officer Bharath Kumar said the department received call about the fire at around 2 p.m. and immediately three fire tenders were sent from the Kadri Fire Station. Three more fire tenders were sent from Pandeshwar Fire Station. Fire tenders from MRPL, NMPT, MCF and other organisations were also deployed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The fire has spread across a wide area. We are trying our best to put it off,” Mr. Kumar said.

The fire noticed on Friday is at the same place where garbage slip was noticed in August 2019 that led to damage of several houses in the vicinity. After the High Court took serious view of the loss that residents have faced and also water pollution following garbage slip, the MCC paid compensation to the affected residents. In December 2022, work order was issued by MCC to an agency for clearing legacy waste through bio mining at an estimated cost of ₹56 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US