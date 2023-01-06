Fire at legacy waste site in Pachchanady

January 06, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Fire broke out at the legacy waste site of Mangaluru City Corporation in Pachchanady on the outskirts of the city on Friday afternoon. Nearly 15 fire tenders and 150 personnel were deployed to put off the fire.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the fire got self ignited and smoke was noticed around 1.45 p.m. at the lower portion on a part of legacy waste. Following heavy wind, it spread across the legacy waste site area. There is no human casualty as a result of the fire, he said.

District Fire Officer Bharath Kumar said the department received call about the fire at around 2 p.m. and immediately three fire tenders were sent from the Kadri Fire Station. Three more fire tenders were sent from Pandeshwar Fire Station. Fire tenders from MRPL, NMPT, MCF and other organisations were also deployed.

“The fire has spread across a wide area. We are trying our best to put it off,” Mr. Kumar said.

The fire noticed on Friday is at the same place where garbage slip was noticed in August 2019 that led to damage of several houses in the vicinity. After the High Court took serious view of the loss that residents have faced and also water pollution following garbage slip, the MCC paid compensation to the affected residents. In December 2022, work order was issued by MCC to an agency for clearing legacy waste through bio mining at an estimated cost of ₹56 crore.