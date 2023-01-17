Fire at legacy waste site has been put off: Mayor

January 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Except for smoke coming out from a small portion, the fire at Panchchanady legacy waste landfill site has been totally put off, said Mayor Jayanand Anchan here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Anchan said personnel of Mangaluru City Corporation and other agencies worked since January 6 using fire tenders and earthmovers. “Except for the smoke noticed at a small portion, the fire has been totally extinguished,” he said and added that steps are being taken to prevent such eventuality in the future.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the fire was due to the trapped inert gases at a portion of the landfill site, which spread to other parts following heavy wind. As many as 13 fire tenders and a good number of earthmovers worked continuously to put off the fire. “The smoke in a corner of the site has been put off today,” he said.

The MCC is proposing to install sprinklers in the area. It was also considering having a borewell at the site to meet the need of water to tackle such fire in the future.

Mr. Sridhar said there has not been any reports of problems to residents of Pachchanady and adjoining areas because of smoke. “Personnel from the local primary health centre are making regular visits to the areas. People can also visit Namma Clinic located in Pachchanady for any health issues,” he said.

Mr. Sridhar said biomining of legacy waste at the landfill site has commenced since last week of December 2022. The agency has deployed one machinery and was processing 30 tonnes of waste per hour. The agency would install the remaining three machineries for biomining. About 9 lakh tonnes of legacy waste is expected to be processed in about three years, he said.