Fine from next month for non-paymentof property tax, says Mangaluru Mayor

Mangaluru City Corporation will begin imposing fine for non-payment of property tax for 2020-21 financial year from next month, according to Mayor Diwakar.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, the Mayor said that the deadline extended in July for paying tax without 2 % as fine gets over by this month-end. The deadline had been extended by the government in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The Mayor said that of the total property tax demand under the self-assessment scheme (SAS), only 23 % has been collected so far. Hence, the civic body is requesting property owners to pay tax at the earliest.

He said that the issue of anomalies in water bills issued to consumers will be addressed in the monthly Water Adalats which will resume next month. Based on consumer complaints, the corporation has learnt that 30 % of the water bills issued had abnormal bill amount charged. Hence, no fine will be imposed for non-payment of water bills for the time being.

The Mayor said that the civic body will begin the process of constituting ward committees in the city from October as the council of the corporation ratified the decision to form such committees in its meeting on Tuesday.

Complaint box

Mr. Diwakar said that the corporation will put up a complaint box at its head office at Lalbagh within two days to enable people to give complaints, if any, against any service, department and officials of the corporation. The complainants will have to mention their phone number in their complaints to enable the corporation to let them know about action taken on their complaints. The civic body will, however, not reveal the identity of the complainant.

The Mayor said that the corporation will launch a campaign in the city next month to persuade people to wear masks in public places.

He said that the civic body was soft on street vendors who have occupied footpaths in the city in view of the hardship they faced due to COVID-19 for the last five months. Now, it can no longer allow them to occupy footpaths as economic activities have picked up. They will have to vacate within a week. Otherwise, the corporation will evict them.

Deputy Mayor Vedavathi, Whip in the council Premananda Shetty and chairpersons of standing committees were present.