‘Find solution to problems arising from PCPNDT Act’

Mangaluru

07 March 2020 23:11 IST

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, Science and Technology, IT and BT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, on Saturday asked radiologists to come out with a practical solution to problems being faced by the scanning centres owing to the restrictions placed under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Inaugurating the 36th annual conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, Karnataka Chapter, Mr. Narayan said many radiologists are worried over the provisions of PCPNDT Act as it affects the use of their imaging machines in the scanning centres.

“You know why this Act has been formulated. Think practically and suggest us solution,” Mr. Narayan said, and added that he understood the concerns of radiologists better as he came from the field of medicine.

Mr. Narayan asked the association to take up the issue in right earnest by forming a task force.

“Take up the issue on priority. If this problem is not solved then those in rural areas will be denied of necessary medical services,” he said.

The State has lagged in providing the necessary medical facilities to people and he sought the cooperation of radiologists in providing quality and effective treatment.

The Minister said that the State government was pushing forward private-public partnerships in providing various medical services.

“There is lot of resistance, but we are moving forward in the interest of people,” he said, and added that the government will support new initiatives in reaching out medical services and the manufacture of state-of-the-art medical equipment.