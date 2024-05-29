Find out why a large number of electrical poles are getting damaged, district secretary tells officials

Udupi district in-charge Secretary M.T. Reju on Wednesday, expressed concern over the falling of a large number of electricity poles in the district and asked officials concerned to explore the reasons for the occurrence.

Chairing a review meeting of the development programmes of the district at Rajatadri, the district office complex in Manipal, Mr. Reju noted that as many as 876 poles had fallen from April till date in the district. The numbers are quite alarming and it should be examined whether there were any quality issues, he told officials. He also directed officials to immediately restore power supply in the event of power disruption due to heavy rains and wind.

Precautionary measures

Mr. Reju asked officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life owing to natural calamities like rain, wind, lightning, etc.

He asked Forest Department officials to clear trees that were precariously located so as to avoid any mishap. The officials should immediately clear trees fallen on roads and other public utilities, he said.

Road safety

As the district was receiving a good amount of rains and water level in rivers was increasing, planks of vented dams should be lifted within a week, the Secretary said. He also directed the PWD and the NHAI to prevent waterlogging on roads and highways to prevent any accident.

SSLC examination

Congratulating the district administration and the Education Department for the district standing first in the SSLC examination, Mr. Reju told officials to ensure school buildings were safe as the schools reopen shortly. Textbooks, uniforms, etc., should be provided to students on-time.

Stating that the government has permitted opening of new hostels in the district, Mr. Reju told the officials concerned to identify buildings to start hostels immediately. He told the district administration to take steps to implement various government programmes by formulating action plans so as to utilise the grants properly.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Additional DC G.S. Mamatha Devi, Assistant Commissioner S.R. Rashmi, Wildlife DFO Shivarama M Babu, DFO Ganapathi and others were present.

