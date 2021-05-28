Financial institutions cannot force repayment

The Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have said that financial institutions in the two districts cannot force loanees to repay loans they have taken, during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the district administrations have appointed nodal officers to address complaints of loanees.

Accordingly, Lead District Manager, Dakshina Kannada, Praveen has been appointed as the nodal officer to deal with complaints pertaining to other financial institutions (Ph: 9449860916) and Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Praveen B. Nayak will be the nodal officer for complaints related to micro finance and cooperative societies (Ph: 9448633338), both for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Lead District Manager in Udupi Rudresh D.C. (Ph: 9449860858) will be the nodal officer to redress complaints related to other financial institutions in that district.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that representatives of financial institutions have been barred till June 6 from visiting houses of loanees for recovery of loans.