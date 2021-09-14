Finally, high schools to reopen in Dakshina Kannada on Friday

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra speaking at a meeting in Mangaluru, on Monday.

14 September 2021 01:05 IST

Classes for higher primary students to resume on September 20

The Dakshina Kannada administration on Monday allowed reopening of schools in the district on Friday for classes VIII-X and on September 20 for classes VI and VII.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that school managements have to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines while conducting classes. First PU classes too can start with immediate effect.

Physical teaching for classes VIII, IX and X may resume on Friday, he said and added that for classes VI and VII, they may resume on Monday. He said that 99% of school teachers and support staff in the district have already been vaccinated. As many as 262 children are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district, he said and added that anyone with symptoms should immediately be isolated and treated.

Students should compulsorily wear face masks while going to classes, while teachers should guide them in maintaining physical distancing.

Dr. Rajendra told school managements not to force parents to pay fees after resumption of classes. He asked them to provide proper toilets and other facilities on their premises. Along with physical classes, schools should continue online classes, he said and added that school managements should compulsorily obtain consent letter from parents to send their wards for physical classes.

Dr. Rajendra also said that COVID-19 tests should be carried out for teachers and staff periodically, while school managements should keep a watch on the health condition of family members of students to ensure that they do not have any symptoms of the disease. Students from Kerala should stay in hostels and if it was not possible, they should attend classes online only.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) N. Manikya, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Malleswamy, District Health Officer Kishore, Deputy Director of PU Education Jayanna and others were present.