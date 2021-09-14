Final year degree classes from Friday

MANGALURU

14 September 2021 21:22 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has said that colleges will be allowed to hold offline classes for final year degree students from Friday.

In a statement issued here late on Tuesday evening, Dr. Rajendra said that colleges have to conduct classes by adhering to COVID-19 prevention norms that would be laid down. A detailed order will be issued on Wednesday, he added.

Dr. Rajendra’s response comes following a demand from students and educational institutions for opening offline classes for degree students.

