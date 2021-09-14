Mangaluru

Final year degree classes from Friday

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has said that colleges will be allowed to hold offline classes for final year degree students from Friday.

In a statement issued here late on Tuesday evening, Dr. Rajendra said that colleges have to conduct classes by adhering to COVID-19 prevention norms that would be laid down. A detailed order will be issued on Wednesday, he added.

Dr. Rajendra’s response comes following a demand from students and educational institutions for opening offline classes for degree students.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 9:22:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/final-year-degree-classes-from-friday/article36459575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY