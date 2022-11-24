Final orders on shifting toll collection from Surathkal to Hejmady to come in four days

November 24, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai with Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar on Wednesday reportedly assured a delegation of members of the joint forum of like-minded and secular political parties that he will issue final orders on shifting toll collection from NITK-Surathkal toll plaza on NH 66 to Hejmady toll plaza as per the November 11 notification of the Central government in about four days.

In a communique, forum convener K. Yadava Shetty said former Minister B. Ramanath Rai led the delegation to the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to implement the Gazette Notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued on November 11. Through the said notification, the Ministry had said the toll payable at the NITK-Surathkal plaza be collected by M/s Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., the concessionaire who has built the four-lane Talapady-Kundapura NH 66 excluding the portion between Nanthoor and Surathkal.

The delegation met the DC to discuss the implications of the notification that was issued 10 days back as well as the non-stop dharna demanding scrapping of the Surathkal toll plaza nearing one month.

Hearing the delegation, the DC reportedly told the members that the process would get completed in another four days. By that time, the Ministry might come out with the final order, he said urging the forum to cooperate with the administration till then.

Besides forum president Mr. Rai and Mr. Shetty, leaders, including Sunil Kumar Bajal, Shalet Pinto, Oswald Fernandes, Sunny D’Souza, Vasantha Poojari and others were in the delegation.

