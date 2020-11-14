Final degree, PG classes to start on Nov. 17

Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa presiding over a meeting on reopening degree and postgraduate classes in view of the COVID-19 situation in Mangaluru on Friday.

MANGALURU

14 November 2020 00:53 IST

Physical attendance, however, is optional for students who may still choose online classes

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Friday decided to allow final year degree and postgraduate courses classes to start on November 17.

Presiding over a meeting on reopening colleges in view of the COVID-19 situation, Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa said that colleges may commence classes for final year degree courses and post-graduate courses by following COVID-19 guidelines of the government. Physical attendance in classes, however, is optional for students who may attend classes online in the alternative, she said.

While college managements have to make groups of students and allow only 50 % of total students to attend classes, they have to continue online classes for first and second year degree courses, she said. Students and teachers physically attending classes have to compulsorily undergo COVID-19 test three days before the commencement of classes. They can attend classes only if they were COVID-19 negative.

Advertising

Advertising

Managements have to arrange for thermal scanning and sanitisers at entry and exit points, while everyone has to wear face cover mandatorily. Those with symptoms of fever, cough and cold should not be allowed into college campus, while the campus should regularly be sanitised every day.

Ms. Roopa said that students should bring food and drinking water from home. They cannot share books, pens, laptops and other material among themselves. Libraries and canteens should not be opened, she said. Students and teachers should download Arogya Sethu App on their mobile phones. Students may obtain bus passes online through Seva Sindhu portal, she added.

District Health Officer Ramachandra Bairy and others were present.