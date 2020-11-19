Final decision on shifting hospital after spot inspection

A meeting of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat under way on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

19 November 2020 00:11 IST

Udupi ZP feels that there is a need to move the hospital to Brahmavar from the district headquarters

Udupi Zilla Panchayat in its meeting on Wednesday resolved that though there is a need to temporarily shift the government district hospital from Udupi to Brahmavar, a final decision can be taken only after spot inspection in Brahmavar.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat and other members told the meeting that the hospital can be shifted to Brahmavar till the work on the new building of the government district hospital in Udupi is completed.

The government has proposed to upgrade the district hospital in Udupi as a 250-bed hospital at an estimated cost of ₹ 115 crore. The Cabinet has already approved of the proposal.

The MLA said that the upgrading project is likely to begin either in February or March 2021.

The meeting decided to write to the government to conduct an inquiry by the Lokayukta into allegations that there was ₹ 2 crore misappropriation in the implementation of a road project taken up by Varahi project authorities in Kotambail under Kokkarne Gram Panchayat. Earlier, member of the zilla panchayat Janardhana Tonse demanded an inquiry into it.

Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat instructed the officials concerned to conduct an inquiry into allegations that there was misappropriation in the distribution of rice and dal under Akshara Dasoha Yojane during the recent lockdown and submit a report in 10 days. Members Shankar Poojary and Babu Shetty earlier demanded an inquiry into this.

Highway works

Replying to questions from members on the unfinished national highway works, an official told the meeting that the pending works on the National Highway 66 at Padubidri will be completed by the first week of March 2021 and the flyover and the service road works in Kundapur town will be completed by March 9, 2021.

An official told the meeting that those who have not yet applied seeking compensation for the losses due to the recent floods in the district can submit them till November 30. At present, some affected persons who had applied have been provided a temporary compensation of ₹ 10,000.

President of the zilla panchayat Dinakar Babu asked the Public Works Department officials concerned to complete the work on the government pre-university college building at Kemmannu which had begun in 2007-08 at an estimated cost of ₹ 30 lakh.

The MLA suggested that street lights be installed on the flyover at Karavali Junction.

Vice-president of the panchayat Sheela K Shetty was present.